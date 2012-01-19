LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - HSBC has reshuffled its debt
capital market syndicate desk, appointing PJ Bye as global head
of public sector syndicate and Adam Bothamley as head of EMEA
debt syndicate.
Bothamley previously ran the bank's EMEA FIG syndicate desk
while Bye was head of public sector debt syndicate.
They will continue to report to Jean-Marc Mercier who was
promoted from European head of debt syndicate to global head of
syndicate at the beginning of 2011 following the appointment of
Bryan Pascoe to global head of debt capital markets.