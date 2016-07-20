July 20 A senior manager at HSBC Holdings Plc
has been arrested in New York for his alleged role in a
conspiracy to rig currency benchmarks, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Mark Johnson, HSBC's global head of foreign exchange cash
trading in London, is the first person to be charged in the
Justice Department's three-year investigation into
foreign-exchange rigging at global banks, the report said.
Johnson was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy
International airport on Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in
federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported the
people as saying. (bloom.bg/2a8zstp)
The Wall Street Journal reported that Johnson had been
charged with front-running a customer order, netting him and
others involved millions of dollars in profit. (on.wsj.com/29TtBGf)
A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment. A spokesman for
the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)