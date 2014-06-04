(Corrects day to Wednesday in 1st paragraph, fixes references
to family name of Che Ning Liu)
HONG KONG, June 4 HSBC Holdings Plc
named on Wednesday Martin Haythorne and Che
Ning Liu as co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Haythorne and Liu will take over formally on Sept. 1 the
role of Russell Julius, who is transferring to London.
The two executives will report to Robin Phillips, global
head of banking, and Gordon French, head of global banking and
markets in Asia Pacific, the memo said. An HSBC spokesman in
Hong Kong confirmed the moves.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)