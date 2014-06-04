(Recasts, adds background on bankers, details of HSBC strategy)
HONG KONG, June 4 HSBC Holdings Plc
has named Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as
co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal
memo, taking on roles that involve managing the bank's
relationships with top clients in the region.
Haythorne and Liu will take over on Sept. 1 the role
previously held by Russell Julius, who is transferring to
London, according to the internal memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
The two executives will report to Robin Phillips, global
head of banking, and Gordon French, head of global banking and
markets in Asia Pacific, the memo said. An HSBC spokesman in
Hong Kong confirmed the moves.
Phillips himself moved from Hong Kong to London last July as
part of a global reorganisation that created a separate "product
neutral" client coverage division within the British lender
.
That team, headed by Phillips globally, is tasked with
delivering the entire suite of corporate finance and advisory
products to clients.
Haythorne will move to Hong Kong from London, where he is
now deputy head of banking and global head of credit and lending
for HSBC. Liu, head of banking for Greater China, joined HSBC
from Morgan Stanley in 2009 and will remain based in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)