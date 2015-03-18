LONDON, March 18 British bank HSBC said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will take over as its auditor at the end of this month.

HSBC announced in August 2013 it would replace its long-term auditor KPMG with PwC after a competitive tender process, and had said the change would take place in 2015. (here)

It said on Wednesday there were no other matters that needed to be raised related the change. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)