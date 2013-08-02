LONDON Aug 2 HSBC Holdings said
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will be its auditor from 2015,
replacing KPMG, in the first change by a major UK bank after
calls from regulators for firms to change their accountants more
regularly.
KPMG has been HSBC's auditor since 1991 and the bank said
the change follows a competitive tender process.
Banks have come under pressure to change their auditors more
frequently to keep accountants on their toes after lenders, some
of whom have used the same auditor for over a century, were
given a clean bill of health just before they were rescued in
the 2008 financial crisis.
Britain's Competition Commission has said it plans to make
it mandatory for listed companies to put out their audit work to
tender every five years, although critics say it will simply
lead to swapping contracts among the "Big Four" accountancy
firms.
The Big Four - KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young and Deloitte - check
the books of nearly all big listed companies across the world.