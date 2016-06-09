(Corrects June 8 item in paragraph 2 to clarify that six
members voted unanimously to approve the deal)
SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade approved on Wednesday Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of
HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit under certain
conditions.
Six board members of Brasilia-based Cade voted unanimously
to approve the transaction with restrictions, including barring
Bradesco, the country's No. 3 listed bank, from
carrying out any acquisitions for at least 30 months.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)