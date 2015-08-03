SAO PAULO Aug 2 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, has agreed to pay 17.6
billion reais ($5.2 billion) for HSBC Holdings Plc's
Brazilian unit, magazine Veja's Radar blog reported late on
Sunday.
The transaction was informed to central bank officials late
on Sunday, and Bradesco plans to make public the acquisition of
HSBC Bank Brasil SA Banco Múltiplo, as the unit is formally
known, early on Monday, the blog said, without saying how it
obtained the information.
A press representative at HSBC in São Paulo declined to
comment. Efforts to contact Bradesco's press officials were
unsuccessful.
Reuters reported last month, citing a source with direct
knowledge of the transaction, that Bradesco had entered
exclusive talks to buy HSBC Brasil. The same source said at the
time that HSBC was expected to have the sale finalized by early
August.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)