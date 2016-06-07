(Adds Cade, Brazil central bank comments)
By Lawrence White and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
LONDON/SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's antitrust
watchdog Cade is due to reveal on Wednesday whether HSBC
Holdings Plc can sell its Brazilian unit to Banco
Bradesco SA, a decision with big implications for the British
bank's Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver and shareholders.
Gulliver is counting on the $5.2 billion sale of HSBC Bank
Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA to boost HSBC's main capital ratio and
ensure the bank remains the biggest dividend payer among
European banks. Some analysts fear the bank may fail to maintain
its payout if the unit's sale is delayed.
"This deal is important because it adds 60 basis points to
HSBC's capital strength which gets them to their target and
means they can maintain the dividend in a weak year for
earnings," said Ian Gordon, an analyst at Investec.
Brazil's central bank has already approved the deal, HSBC's
biggest single asset sale since pledging to shrink its sprawling
global business to cut costs and boost profits.
Yet, watchdog Cade has clashed with the central bank in the
past over their roles in supervising M&A in banking. Both said
they have jurisdiction over the financial sector based on their
interpretation of the law. The issue is currently being analyzed
by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court.
Cade has been reviewing Bradesco's purchase since February
and has so far failed to reach a consensus among its directors
that competition will not be affected, a source familiar with
the discussions told Reuters. The watchdog's scrutiny of the
deal is taking place as Brazil wrestles with the impact of a
harsh recession and a sweeping political crisis.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said some Cade directors wanted
Bradesco and HSBC to provide more detail on how customers will
benefit from the combination. Cade has blocked at least four
major non-financial industry tie-ups since Brazil's new
antitrust law came into effect in 2012.
In finance, the regulator last month imposed restrictions on
lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's joint venture with
Mastercard Inc, after a 233-day review into whether the
deal would reduce competition in the credit card sector.
The source said some Cade directors believe the central bank
favours deals that improve the financial strength of the banks
being acquired at the expense of customers.
In a statement to Reuters, Brasilia-based Cade said that it
will continue to analyze antitrust cases until a Supreme Court
ruling determines otherwise and pledged to "dialogue with any
agency regarding the construction of the best possible antitrust
arrangement for the country."
In a separate statement, the central bank said banking and
financial industry competition issues should remain exclusively
within its jurisdiction.
STEADY DIVIDEND
Cade's board in April said it should grant approval for the
deal, although the recommendation is not binding and is subject
to approval by a separate Cade court.
The regulator also recommended the two banks agree on
measures to minimise market concentration, in view of evidence
of low competitiveness in Brazil's banking industry.
A spokeswoman for HSBC in London declined to comment. A
Bradesco spokeswoman also declined to comment.
Shares of HSBC have fallen by nearly a third in the last
five years, as restructuring costs and dwindling trading
revenues have eaten into profits. Yet, steady dividend payouts,
which are set to yield 8.6 percent this year, have lured
investors into HSBC's stock.
Gulliver said in May the disposal would add just over half a
percentage point to its key capital ratio, taking it from 11.9
percent to 12.5 percent, the mid-point of HSBC's targeted range.
Fitch Ratings at the same time said the deal was crucial to
HSBC being able to meet that goal for its capital levels, after
retained earnings sank to their lowest levels since 2004.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)