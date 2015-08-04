SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazilian bankers' unions said
on Tuesday that management from Banco Bradesco SA and
HSBC Holdings promised there would be no mass layoffs
due to the sale of HSBC's Brazilian operation, announced this
week.
"Both banks promised there would be no mass layoffs and
reiterated their openness to dialogue with the labor movement,"
said Juvandia Moreira, head of the bankers' union in Sao Paulo,
in a joint release with state and federal union leaders.
The success of the acquisition, the largest in Bradesco's
74-year history, will depend on how quickly the bank can achieve
up to 6 billion Brazilian reais ($1.7 billion) in promised cost
savings, analysts say.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Dan Grebler)