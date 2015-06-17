(Adds comments, background throughout)
SAO PAULO, June 17 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, will make a binding offer to
buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit next month, the
newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on
Wednesday.
The newswire, Agência Estado, said that Bradesco Chief
Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco told it an event hosted by
banking group Febraban that the offer will be announced in
tandem with a timetable for the sale process proposed by HSBC. A
spokesman at Febraban later confirmed the content of Trabuco's
remarks to Estado.
The process of disposing of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo,
as the unit is formally known, is well advanced with Brazil's
top three private-sector lenders all having made informal bids,
a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
last week. The sale could fetch between $3 billion and $4
billion, said the source, who requested anonymity since the
talks remain private.
Estado said that Trabuco declined to elaborate on Bradesco's
bid for HSBC Brasil although he noted that "since we are in the
second phase of process, the appetite, the size of the check,
will be practically decided at the very last minute".
Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Bradesco
had made the highest bid for HSBC Brasil, 14 billion reais ($4.5
billion), in an all-cash deal.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Santander
Brasil also have had access to the sale's
preliminary documents and have made bids, the source told
Reuters. Both Itaú and Santander Brasil placed offers below
Bradesco's, the source added.
Estado said that Trabuco played down the impact of a
purchase of HSBC on competition in Brazil's banking industry,
saying that the current structure of the industry entices
"fierce competition". In Brazil, the top 10 institutions control
about 85 percent of the banking system's assets, according to
central bank data.
Preferred shares in Bradesco shed 1.7 percent to 27.83 reais
on Wednesday.
($1=3.0874 Brazilian reais)
