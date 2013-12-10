BRIEF-Veidekke and Neptune continue with partnership in Oslo
* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
LONDON Dec 10 HSBC said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai to Banco Santander, as part of its plan to sell off non-core assets.
HSBC said it valued the shareholding at $468 million at the end of September. It added that China remained one of its priority markets.
"Our priorities going forward will emphasise the growth of our own operations in mainland China and our own partnership with Bank of Communications," said Peter Wong, chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific.
The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the first half of 2014, HSBC said.
* Board minutes show "end-Q1" pledge prevented earlier FX cap exit
LONDON, April 7 Sterling faced its first week of falls in four on Friday as data showed an unexpected slide in British industrial output, clouding the outlook for the UK's economy as it prepares to leave the European Union.