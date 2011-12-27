BANGKOK Dec 27 Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya
, the country's fifth-largest lender and part owned by
General Electric, is tipped to win the bidding to buy
HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business
in a deal worth up to $1.28 billion, sources close to the deal
said on Tuesday.
The deal is subject to an approval from the Bank of
Thailand, sources told reporters.
Another bidder was Siam Commercial Bank, sources
said.
HSBC's Thai unit and Bank of Ayudhya declined to comment.
($1 = 31.30 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)