* Bank of Ayudhya is among two bidders in final list

* HSBC's retail business is worth up to $1.28 bln

* HSBC, Bank of Ayudhya declined to comment

* Shares down 0.5 pct, in line with market (Adds quotes, details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Dec 27 Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya , the country's fifth-largest lender, is tipped to win the bidding to buy HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business, which are worth up to $1.28 billion, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The bid is part of a drive by Bank of Ayudhya, which is part owned by General Electric, to expand its retail services and comes after HSBC announced a strategy to quit businesses or countries where it lacks scale.

"Bank of Ayudhya is likely to be the winner. It is among two bidders in the final round," two sources close to the deal told reporters, requesting anonymity.

The deal, expected to be completed early next year, is subject to approval from the Bank of Thailand, sources said, adding Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) was another bidder.

It is unclear what would be the sale price, but HSBC's retail business has loan portfolio of about 30-40 billion baht ($900 million to $1.28 billion) and about 500,000 credit card customers.

HSBC's Thai unit and Bank of Ayudhya declined to confirm the bank was the top contender for the bidding.

"What I can say is that we are in the final list. But we can't say we win as long as we haven't signed a deal," a senior official at Bank of Ayudhya told Reuters under the condition of anonymity, since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Analysts said the news was positive for Bank of Ayudhya as it would result in higher utilisation of the bank's equity.

"HSBC's receivables will add about 5 percent to BAY's loans portfolio and will improve its return on equity," Sirinattha Techasiriwan, analyst at Kasikorn Securities, said in a client note.

At 0340 GMT, Bank of Ayudhya shares were down 0.45 percent at 22 baht, while the broader index was 0.6 percent lower.

Bank of Ayudhya, 33 percent owned by a unit of General Electric, has said it was looking to buy more assets to boost its leading market share in the retail market, including personal loan and credit cards.

Bank of Ayudhya has about 4 million credit card customers and retail loan portfolio of about 70 billion baht.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, outlined its strategy in May. CEO Stuart Gulliver wants to cut annual costs by $3.5 billion and sharpen the bank's focus on Asia by quitting countries or businesses where it lacks scale.

Earlier this month HSBC agreed to sell its private bank in Japan to Credit Suisse, which is raising its profile in the world's second-largest market for millionaires. ($1 = 31.30 Baht) (Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong in Bangkok and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty)