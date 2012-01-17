BRIEF-Hainan Yatai Industrial's general manager resigns due to personal reasons
June 13 Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co Ltd
BANGKOK Jan 17 Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, will delay to the end of January from this week plans to sign a deal to buy HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business, a senior official at the bank said.
The delay was mainly because the Thai bank, part-owned by General Electric, needed more time to prepare some documents, said the official, who declined to be named but is close to the deal.
The source did not give a value for the deal, but HSBC's retail business has a loan portfolio of about 30-40 billion baht ($942 million to $1.26 billion) and about 500,000 credit card customers.
June 13 Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co Ltd
LONDON, June 13 Natural coastal habitats such as mangroves, coral reefs and salt marshes protect communities more effectively against coastal storms than seawalls, and insurers should consider this when pricing flood risk, Lloyd's of London said.