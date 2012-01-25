BANGKOK Jan 25 Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Wednesday its board had agreed to buy HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business for 3.56 billion baht ($112 million).

As of December 31, 2011, HSBC's retail banking business had total assets of 13.43 billion baht and liabilities of 17.46 billion baht, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.