* HSBC to house newly separated HSBC UK in Birmingham
* Plans to move 1,040 jobs there by end of year
* Upgraded relocation package to entice London staff
* Other financial firms shift jobs out of London
By Lawrence White
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 1 HSBC said
it is on track to complete the shift of more than 1,000 jobs to
Birmingham after offering a souped-up version of its standard
relocation package to entice staff from London.
The bank is building an office in Birmingham to house its
newly separated high street lender HSBC UK, but British media
has reported the project has been delayed because staff were
unwilling to move to the city, which is in the heart of the
industrial Midlands region.
Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank plc, the
group's British arm, acknowledged some problems but said the
bank had already filled more than half of the new roles in
Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city.
"We have had some challenges but today we are ahead of where
we thought we would be, with around 53 percent of the roles
filled," Simoes told Reuters at the new Birmingham office on
Thursday.
The 10-storey building will formally open in January and
reflects a growing trend for financial firms to move jobs away
from Britain's capital due to its pricey property market.
HSBC plans to shift 1,040 jobs to Birmingham, mostly from
London, by the end of this year and has invested 200 million
pounds ($257 million) in the city, including the new building
and relocation packages, Simoes said.
"We've made the standard package more attractive by offering
for example support for housing and children's schooling," he
said.
The most challenging areas to recruit in have been in
marketing and communications, Simoes said, as people in those
professions tend to be London-based.
Reports last year in British newspapers said that an
independent monitor tasked with overseeing the bank criticised
the pace of its progress in shifting jobs to Birmingham.
The creation of HSBC UK is in response to laws set out in
2013 that require British banks to separate their high street
business from investment banking in order to protect savers'
money.
HSBC has estimated the total cost of this "ringfencing"
project at 1.5 billion-2 billion pounds, including the
construction of the new headquarters, moving staff and
separating and testing HSBC UK's IT infrastructure and systems.
The bank already had 2,500 staff in Birmingham, which has
been one of the main beneficiaries of the financial sector's
shift away from London.
Of 2.2 million people employed in financial services jobs in
the UK, two thirds now work outside London according to data
from industry lobby group TheCityUK.
Financial jobs in Birmingham rose by 6.9 percent between
2013 and 2015, the group said. Other large financial employers
in the city include Deutsche Bank, which has increased its staff
in the city from 35 in 2007 to 1,500.
($1 = 0.7780 pounds)
