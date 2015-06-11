June 11 HSBC Bank USA NA has
appointed trade veteran Inwha Huh as head of global trade and
receivables finance (GTRF), United States and Canada, effective
June 23.
Huh joins from GE Capital, where she established the capital
markets practice as managing director and head of global
business development and capital markets.
She will report jointly to Stuart Tait, global head of GTRF,
and Wyatt Crowell, senior executive vice president and head of
commercial banking, HSBC Bank USA.
Inwha succeeds Prabhat Vira, who takes up the new role of
global head of strategic transformation, GTRF, reporting to
Stuart Tait.
