June 23 HSBC Bank USA N.A. hired Pablo Sanchez from JPMorgan Chase & Co to head its retail banking and wealth management business in the United States.

Sanchez, who will be based in New York, will have oversight responsibility for the same business in Canada, the bank said in a statement.

He succeeds Kevin Newman, who will be retiring after a 25 years at HSBC, and his appointment is effective June 1.

Sanchez has held a number of retail banking leadership roles at JPMorgan since 2006 and most recently was national director, consumer banking. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)