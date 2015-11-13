LONDON Nov 13 HSBC Holdings plc board
member Heidi Miller will take the chairmanship of HSBC North
America at the end of 2015, as Rona Fairhead steps down, prior
to her retirement at the 2016 general meeting, the bank
announced on Friday.
Deputy chairman Simon Robertson will also retire at the same
time and board member Safra Catz will stand down at end of 2015.
The bank has also appointed Axa chief executive and chairman
Henri De Castries and former Diageo CEO Paul Walsh as
independent non-executive directors. These appointments will
take effect from 1 March 2016 and 1 January 2016 respectively.
Rona Fairhead and Simon Robertson are HSBC's longest serving
non-executive directors having served for close to 12 and 10
years respectively.
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by William Hardy)