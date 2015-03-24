LONDON, March 24 HSBC Holdings will
issue $2.25 billion of bonds that would convert into shares if
the bank's capital strength falls below a certain level, it said
on Tuesday.
HSBC said the so-called contingent convertible bonds, or
"CoCos", would pay annual interest of 6.375 percent. The bonds
will convert into shares if HSBC's core equity Tier 1 capital
ratio falls below 7 percent.
Bonds that convert into shares or are cancelled when a
bank's capital falls below a certain level are increasingly
being sold by banks to improve their capital cushion if they run
into trouble.
Regulators want banks to sell the bonds to provide a bigger
cushion to prevent the need for taxpayer bailouts that were seen
in the 2007/09 financial crisis.
HSBC issued its first of the convertible bonds in September.
