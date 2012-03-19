SAO PAULO, March 19 The chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, stepped down on Monday and a replacement in the country will be named in the days ahead, the bank said in a statement.

Engel has held the top Brazil post for HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, since June 2009. The statement did not say what prompted Engel's departure from the bank.

A company spokeswoman said Engel will remain as an adviser until the end of March, but she declined to give more information.