BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue
LONDON, March 18 HSBC Retail Services Limited : * Canada: HSBC retail to sell credit card portfolio * Retail services limited - to sell its consumer private label credit card
portfolio to td financing services inc * Retail services limited - the gross value of the portfolio was approximately
C$495M at 28 February 2013 * Retail services limited - the sale is expected to be completed in the third
quarter of 2013
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.