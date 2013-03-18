LONDON, March 18 HSBC Retail Services Limited : * Canada: HSBC retail to sell credit card portfolio * Retail services limited - to sell its consumer private label credit card

portfolio to td financing services inc * Retail services limited - the gross value of the portfolio was approximately

C$495M at 28 February 2013 * Retail services limited - the sale is expected to be completed in the third

quarter of 2013 * Source Text :