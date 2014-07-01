BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 1 HSBC Holdings PLC : * Settlement of civil fraud claims against HSBC Bank to be announced -- New
York federal court official * Reaches $10 million settlement with U.S. government to resolve false claims
act case -- court official * Case relates to bank's alleged failure to oversee reasonableness of
foreclosure-related charges submitted to U.S. department of housing and urban
development -- court official * Settlement of HSBC case expected to be formally announced later Tuesday
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis