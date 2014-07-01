July 1 HSBC Holdings PLC : * Settlement of civil fraud claims against HSBC Bank to be announced -- New

York federal court official * Reaches $10 million settlement with U.S. government to resolve false claims

act case -- court official * Case relates to bank's alleged failure to oversee reasonableness of

foreclosure-related charges submitted to U.S. department of housing and urban

development -- court official * Settlement of HSBC case expected to be formally announced later Tuesday