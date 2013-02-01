EU mergers and takeovers (June 2)
BRUSSELS, June 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON Feb 1 HSBC Holdings PLC : * Appointment of group head of internal audit * Manveen Pam Kaur appointed group head of internal audit and group managing
director * Kaur succeeds paul Lawrence, who has decided to retire from HSBC after 31
years of service.
BRUSSELS, June 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russia will issue a sovereign Eurobond when it is technically ready, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, adding that Moscow aimed to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in old Eurobonds for new ones.