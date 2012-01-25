BRIEF-Industria REIT on track to report at top range of FY17 FFO forecast
* Is on track to report FFO guidance at top of 17.9 - 18.1 cents per security band Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, JAN 25 - LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC : * HSBC to sell retail banking and wealth management business in Thailand * Value of gross assets being sold was approximately thb17.5bn (approximately
US$553M) at 31 December 2011
* Entered deed of absolute sale with Sta. Clara estate to purchase property in Bata, Bacolod City for 150 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: