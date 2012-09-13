LONDON, Sept 13 HSBC's Head of UK Bank
Joe Garner will step down from the role at the end of October,
after less than two years in the job, and be succeeded by the
British lender's European retail banking and wealth management
chief Antonio Simoes.
Garner, who was expected to leave HSBC early in 2013, joined
the bank in 2004 and has been responsible for its retail and
commercial banking business in Britain since December 2010.
Garner said in an internal note to staff on Thursday he "had
no desire" to join a competitor, an HSBC spokesman told Reuters.
His exit comes at a time of big upheaval for Britain's
finance industry, as the government presses ahead with reforms
to split retail and investment banking operations and with
banks' culture and pay practices coming under closer scrutiny.
Simoes, who joined HSBC in 2007 from consultancy McKinsey &
Co and had a spell with the bank in Hong Kong, will take on
Garner's roles and keep his European post. He had been running
retail banking and wealth management in Europe since the start
this year, and is also a director of HSBC Bank.
Garner also sits on the Financial Services Practitioner
Panel, an industry group charged with challenging and working
with industry watchdog the Financial Services Authority.
Along with other British banks, HSBC has also been caught up
in scandals around the mis-selling of payment protection
insurance and interest rate swaps in Britain.