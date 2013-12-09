Dec 9 HSBC Holdings Plc is considering
the flotation of up to 30 percent of its British retail and
commercial banking arm, the Financial Times reported, a move
that would help it cope with planned new rules that demand that
British banks ringfence their retail arms.
Citing three people familiar with the project, the FT said
the plan was at an early stage but the matter had been discussed
with investors and informally at board level.
The paper added that investors estimate such a business
could float with a market capitalisation of about 20 billion
pounds ($32.7 billion). ()
Representatives for HSBC could not be reached for comment
late on Sunday.
The British government said in October that it would
accelerate the process of splitting up any bank that tries to
circumvent new rules designed to ringfence their retail
operations from riskier investment banking activities.