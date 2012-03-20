LONDON, March 20 HSBC decided
to opt out of Britain's new scheme to boost the supply of bank
lending to smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for
financial reasons.
HSBC said on Tuesday that while it supported government
moves to get more credit flowing to business, the nature of its
funding base and the way the scheme was structured made it
difficult to participate.
HSBC said most of its funding came from customer deposits
rather than wholesale financial markets, meaning it can raise
funds more cheaply than other banks.
That, in turn, meant that using the guarantee from the
government in the new SME loan scheme would cut HSBC's borrowing
costs only slightly, meaning it would lose money on lending to
SMEs after paying the fee to the Treasury for the guarantee and
other costs involved in the scheme.
"HSBC is predominantly funded by customer deposits and
unlike many banks has little need to access the wholesale
markets to provide lending to UK businesses. Indeed, we are a
net provider of liquidity to the market. Therefore, under the
structure of the National Loan Guarantee Scheme, HSBC is unable
to participate on commercially viable terms," it said.
HSBC said its net lending to SMEs rose 4 percent in 2011,
and it was confident it could serve small business clients well
without the need to be part of the new loan scheme.