UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The order book for HSBC's inaugural euro Additional Tier 1 has swelled to over 5bn according to a source.
The transaction continues to be marketed at 5.5% area although the level is expected to be revised during the London morning.
The deal will be rated Baa3/BBB by Moody's and Fitch and is part of a bigger fundraising undertaken by the bank. HSBC is also marketing two US dollar Additional Tier 1 bonds. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.