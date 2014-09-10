LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The order book for HSBC's inaugural euro Additional Tier 1 has swelled to over 5bn according to a source.

The transaction continues to be marketed at 5.5% area although the level is expected to be revised during the London morning.

The deal will be rated Baa3/BBB by Moody's and Fitch and is part of a bigger fundraising undertaken by the bank. HSBC is also marketing two US dollar Additional Tier 1 bonds. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)