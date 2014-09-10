LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - HSBC is set to price US$3.75bn worth of contingent convertible bonds through a dual-tranche offering on Wednesday, according to a market source. Europe's largest bank by assets is selling a US$1.5bn perpetual bond that is callable after five years at 5.625%, and a US$2.25bn perpetual callable after 10 years at 6.375%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)