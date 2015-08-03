LONDON Aug 3 HSBC has a new global
chief economist as of Aug. 1, appointing Chief European
Economist Janet Henry to the position after Stephen King chose
to move to a consulting role with the bank.
HSBC - Europe's biggest bank - said in an email seen by
Reuters that King had decided to take the role of senior
economic adviser after 17 years with the bank. He will now
report to Stephen Moss, group head of strategy and planning and
chief of staff to Chief Executive Stephen Gulliver.
"In his new capacity, Stephen will work a three-day week and
continue to publish on key economic themes," the bank said in
the email. "He will service a carefully targeted list of HSBC's
key strategic clients around the world and speak at selected
HSBC conferences."
Henry, who joined the bank in Hong Kong, has been with HSBC
since 1996, according to her LinkedIn page. In her new role, she
assumes responsibility for the company's global economic
forecasts and reports to global head of research David May.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Pravin Char)