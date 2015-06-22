ZURICH, June 22 HSBC will store Swiss
Re's Chinese securities as part of a plan to enable
foreign investors to use offshore yuan to buy stocks and bonds
in mainland China, the British bank on Monday.
The investment scheme, known as the Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), was created in 2011 to
let financial investors place some of their yuan holdings in
China.
The British bank said in a statement the agreement made it
the first custodian bank in China to service a RQFII based in
Switzerland.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)