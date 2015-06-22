ZURICH, June 22 HSBC will store Swiss Re's Chinese securities as part of a plan to enable foreign investors to use offshore yuan to buy stocks and bonds in mainland China, the British bank on Monday.

The investment scheme, known as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), was created in 2011 to let financial investors place some of their yuan holdings in China.

The British bank said in a statement the agreement made it the first custodian bank in China to service a RQFII based in Switzerland. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)