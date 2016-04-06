GUANGZHOU, China, April 6 HSBC Holdings PLC
is renewing a push into China's Pearl River
Delta region - the focus of its growth strategy - with the
sponsorship of trains linking the area's two biggest cities,
launched on Wednesday.
The Pearl River Delta region of southern China is a
conurbation of 11 increasingly prosperous mega cities just
across the border from Hong Kong, home to tech giants such as
Tencent and Huawei.
In June, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver identified this
region of 60 million people as the base from which to grow
HSBC's profit in mainland China, now at around $1 billion.
That announcement, however, was shortly followed by a stock
market crash in China that has soured overall market sentiment
towards the country while its economy slows.
HSBC's Hong Kong listed shares hit a seven-year low on
Wednesday and are down 26 percent since the start of 2016.
In a fresh sign of HSBC's focus, the bank said it would
sponsor trains connecting Guangzhou - the capital of Guangdong
with 13 million people - to China's high-tech hub Shenzhen.
"Today, we are increasing our presence in the Pearl Delta
River to support its future," Gulliver said at a launch ceremony
in Guangzhou. "China is improving its connectivity, not just
physically, but also financially."
HSBC, whose presence in the southern Chinese region dates to
1909, has been increasing its footprint there since 2012.
The bank, which derives the bulk of its profit from Hong
Kong, has a dominant position in the Asian financial capital and
needs to seek growth elsewhere.
The adjacent Pearl River Delta region, which shares a common
Cantonese heritage with Hong Kong, is growing at 9 percent -
above China's growth rate - and is transforming itself from a
hub for low-base manufacturing to a high-tech economy.
HSBC's growth plan envisages adding 4,000 new banking
employees to the existing 1,500 over three to five years, and
redeploying capital from other regions.
But as China's economic growth slows, HSBC is treading more
careful in executing its strategy. Hires are likely to come
towards the end of the plan and the bank is being more cautious
in offering loans in the area, whose level of bad debt is higher
than the Chinese average, bank executives said.
HSBC, the largest foreign bank in China, has 77 bank outlets
in the area. Yet winning business from domestic rivals has
proven challenging for foreign players, which hold an aggregate
market share of less than 2 percent in the country.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)