HONG KONG Nov 2 HSBC said it has entered into an agreement to establish a majority-owned securities joint venture in China, taking advantage of more beneficial rules for Hong Kong-funded banks to get more ownership of such a venture than rival foreign banks enjoy in China.

HSBC could own up to 51 percent of the proposed joint venture with China's Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings Co Ltd, the British lender said in a media release on Monday.

Foreign ownership for other foreign banks of their China securities joint ventures is capped at 49 percent.

The proposed venture is subject to regulatory review, and it could engage in the full range of investment banking and securities businesses in China, HSBC said. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)