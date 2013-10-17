Oct 17 A unit of British bank HSBC Holdings Plc
was hit with a record $2.46 billion final judgment in a
U.S. securities class action lawsuit against its unit, formerly
known as Household International Inc.
The judgment by U.S. Judge Ronald Guzman in Chicago was the
largest in a securities fraud class action that went to a trial,
according to a statement from the Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
law firm that represented investors. Most securities fraud cases
settle.
The suit was filed in 2002 and alleged that Household
International had violated securities laws by fraudulently
misleading investors about the quality of its loans.
The lawsuit also named as defendants former top executives
of Household.
HSBC is expected to appeal, according to the statement from
the investors' lawyers.