By Tom Hals
Oct 17 A unit of British bank HSBC Holdings Plc
was hit on Thursday with a record $2.46 billion final
judgment in a U.S. securities class action lawsuit against a
business formerly known as Household International Inc.
The judgment by U.S. Judge Ronald Guzman in Chicago was the
largest in a securities fraud class action that went to a trial,
according to a statement from the Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
law firm that represented investors.
Almost all securities fraud class action cases settle before
going to a jury.
The suit was filed in 2002 and alleged Household
International, its chief executive, chief financial officer and
head of consumer lending made false and misleading statements
that inflated the company's share price.
The plaintiffs also claimed that Household artificially
boosted its share price by engaging in predatory lending and hid
the quality of its loan portfolio.
When reports about Household's lending practices began to
emerge in 2001, the share price sank to a seven-year low.
HSBC bought the U.S. lender in November 2002.
HSBC believes it has a strong case and plans to appeal,
according to an HSBC spokesman. He added that the matter has
been noted in HSBC regulatory filings.
In 2010 a Manhattan federal jury found Vivendi SA liable for
misleading statements to investors and damages were estimated at
$9.3 billion. However, after various challenges and appeals, the
vast majority of that case was dismissed.
The case is Lawrence E. Jaffe Pension Plan v Household
International Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
Illinois, No. 02-C-5893.