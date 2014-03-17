LONDON, March 17 HSBC has appointed a new head of climate change research to replace Nick Robins, who stepped down earlier this year to help lead a United Nations-led project into how to decarbonise the global economy.

Zoe Knight, formerly climate change strategist at the UK-headquartered bank, takes over as head of HSBC's Climate Change Centre of Excellence, the bank said in an email on Monday.

Robins left the bank to help lead a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) inquiry into developing a more environmentally sustainable global financial system.

HSBC's climate change centre, which has offices in London and Hong Kong, analyses risks and opportunities for investors in sectors including water, energy and agriculture.