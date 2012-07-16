* Connections to Iran, Mexico under the spotlight
* HSBC crackdown on money laundering riddled with lapses
* Senate investigation expected to guide Treasury, Justice
By Carrick Mollenkamp
July 16 Current and former bank regulators are
likely to face tough questions by a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday
about their agency's oversight of HSBC Holdings Plc's
efforts to stop illegal money flows between its U.S. and
international offices, according to people familiar with the
situation.
The Senate investigation is expected to be a roadmap for
other investigations being conducted by the Treasury and Justice
departments, according to people familiar with those inquiries.
Those investigations are likely to lead to fines or settlements
totaling between hundreds of millions of dollars to $1 billion,
they said.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, as well as an
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) lawyer and a
former OCC official are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the
U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which is
releasing a 450-page report Tuesday exposing how money from
high-risk corners of the world, including the Middle East and
Mexico, moved through the British bank.
The current and former OCC officials are expected to face
questions about how the office, a principal regulator of HSBC's
U.S. operations, monitored the bank's anti-money laundering
compliance, according to these people. A Reuters investigation
has found persistent and troubling lapses in the bank's
anti-money laundering compliance since 2010.
Executives from HSBC and its U.S. unit also are scheduled to
testify about how the bank, after years of run-ins with U.S.
authorities over alleged anti-money laundering lapses, has
cleaned up its act since the OCC issued HSBC a consent order on
money laundering in 2010.
The hearing on Tuesday marks another chapter in the
decade-long effort by regulators to rein in illegal money flows
at HSBC. The Senate probe is one of a number of investigations
HSBC is confronting. Two U.S. Attorney's offices have probed
multiple lapses inside the bank, including the movements of bulk
cash in transactions tied to Mexican foreign-exchange dealers,
which are widely suspected of laundering drug-trafficking
proceeds, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
An investigation by the Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC) is also examining how HSBC handled funds tied to Iran,
according to an HSBC regulatory filing in May. OFAC's inquiry
extends beyond HSBC. Other banks that have agreed to fines as
part of probes conducted by OFAC and the district attorney in
Manhattan include Lloyds Banking Group, Credit Suisse
Group and Barclays Plc.
The hearing on Tuesday also could yield new details on how
well the Comptroller of the Currency regulated HSBC's U.S.
operations. Curry took over as comptroller of the currency in
April.
Because Curry is new to the job, a second OCC witness may
provide more clarity about the agency's oversight. That witness,
Grace Dailey, is the former deputy comptroller for large bank
supervision.
Dailey, Curry and an OCC spokesman could not be reached for
comment.
In an emailed statement, an HSBC spokesman said, "We will be
discussing a number of compliance issues with members of the
subcommittee, including past (anti-money laundering) practices
and in particular, HSBC's remediation and resolution of
compliance matters. The board and leadership of HSBC are fully
committed to implementing the highest standards and have already
made significant changes to our organization's structure to
bring this about."
Dailey is the OCC official listed as a signatory on the 2010
consent order where the OCC cited HSBC for a number of failings
in its anti-money laundering compliance program. The order came
seven years after HSBC was cited for similar problems by the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York and state regulators in New
York.
Documents reviewed by Reuters show that the OCC
investigation leading up to the 2010 order raised a number of
red flags about the way the bank attempted to monitor suspect
transactions. At one point, the OCC said it considered one
anti-money laundering official at HSBC to be "incompetent,"
according to one document.
HSBC is not the only bank to draw scrutiny from the OCC. In
April, the agency said Citigroup Inc fell short of
establishing strong systems to identify money laundering. At the
time, Citigroup said that problems identified by the OCC had
been fixed.
Among the HSBC officials will be Stuart Levey, former
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the
Treasury department. He joined HSBC as chief legal officer in
January.
Officials from the U.S. Treasury and Department of Homeland
Security also are scheduled to testify.