July 16 One of the top U.S. bank regulators drew
stinging criticism in a Senate report on Monday for its
inability to police widespread and long-term lapses in halting
money laundering inside HSBC Holding Plc's U.S.
operations.
The report said the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency allowed compliance problems to "fester" at the bank for
years and that the agency failed to take strong action to
correct the problems until it learned that two U.S.
law-enforcement agencies were probing money laundering through
HSBC accounts.
The OCC's failure to force HSBC to fix a broken anti-money
laundering system "identified by its examiners over a six-year
period indicates that systemic weaknesses in the OCC's
(anti-money laundering) oversight model require correction," the
U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in its
report.
Thomas Curry, who took over as comptroller less than four
months ago, will appear at a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to
answer questions from lawmakers on why the OCC failed to take
stronger action against HSBC.
In a statement on Monday, Curry said that anti-money
laundering compliance "is crucial to our nation's efforts to
combat criminal activity and terrorism, and the OCC expects
national banks and federal thrifts to have programs in place to
effectively comply with these laws."
Curry said the Senate report had made a number of
"thoughtful" recommendations, "which we fully embrace."
The OCC took over as HSBC's primary regulator in 2004. The
year before, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and state
banking regulators in New York had ordered HSBC to fix
anti-money laundering problems.
According to the Senate report, OCC examinations
subsequently identified anti-money laundering deficiencies.
"Each time problems were identified, (HSBC) promised to
correct them and sometimes did," the Senate report said. "But
those corrective actions were narrowly targeted."