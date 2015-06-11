June 11 New York's top state court on Thursday declined to revive a lawsuit against a Deutsche Bank unit over the sale of mortgage-backed securities, in a case that could impact billions of dollars of claims stemming from the financial crisis.

The Court of Appeals said New York's six-year statute of limitations on these types of lawsuits should begin to run when investors first purchase mortgage-backed securities and not, as HSBC Bank argued, when issuers refuse to buy back or replace shoddy mortgages.

HSBC is the trustee of $500 million in securities backed by residential mortgages that were sold to investors in 2006 by Deutsche Bank Structured Products Inc.

The case is ACE Securities Corp v. DB Structured Products Inc, New York State Court of Appeals No. 85. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)