SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's competition
watchdog said it had fined HSBC Holdings Plc's Hong
Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG a combined 59 million
won ($50,000) for colluding on foreign exchange swap bids - its
first-ever penalty for an FX derivatives-related case.
Officials at the banks agreed to avoid competition and
alternately win four rounds of bidding for a company's FX swaps
in 2011, the country's Fair Trade Commission said in a
statement. It did not identify the company.
The watchdog fined HSBC 46 million won and Deutsche 13
million won. HSBC's Seoul branch said it has cooperated fully
with the Fair Trade Commission. Deutsche declined to comment.
"As the first ever FX derivatives-related case the Fair
Trade Commission has uncovered and penalised, the FTC hopes
price collusion against clients in the FX market will decrease
through this measure," it said.
It added it would continue to monitor the foreign exchange
market and related banks to eradicate unfair collusive acts
concerning FX derivatives.
The action comes as regulators step up efforts to crack down
on market manipulation.
In one of the biggest such efforts, global regulators
including Britain's Financial Services Authority and the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2014 imposed penalties
totalling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including UBS
, HSBC and Citigroup, for failing to stop their
traders from trying to manipulate foreign exchange markets.
($1 = 1,188.8000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)