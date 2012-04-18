* HSBC pays up for offshore Rmb funding
* Arbitrage, currency play in Dim Sum diminished
By Nethelie Wong and Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - HSBC decided to deliver
Dim Sum to London after much discussion about how to bring some
of the offshore renminbi action to The City.
The bank announced on Wednesday it would price the first
London-listed Dim Sum bond, a three-year with price guidance in
the 3%-3.25% area. The deal is likely to be for CNH2bn
(USD316.5m) with the order book over CNH3.5bn, according to
sources.
HSBC was already in a pole position to lead any offshore
renminbi deals listed in London, since that is where it is
headquartered and given the bank's position atop the offshore
renminbi league table. According to Thomson Reuters, HSBC did 47
Dim Sum deals worth USD24.36bn year to date.
But very few people expected HSBC to be the issuer itself.
Indeed, that raised a few eyebrows and bankers were speculating
whether the lender had some political incentive to do the deal.
That notion is underscored by the fact that HSBC is paying
up for the honour of the first London listing. A rival banker
calculated that to raise the Rmb1bn that HSBC is targeting, the
bank will pay at least some 30bp more than it would in the
dollar market. HSBC bankers said it was less, though.
Indeed, the renminbi-dollar basis swap has turned heavily
positive recently and the three-year derivative was quoted at
140bp-170bp by a banker in Singapore. "There is no arbitrage now
for Dim Sum," admitted a banker close to the deal.
According to the calculations of another banker in Hong
Kong, that means that if HSBC prices the new transaction at 3%,
the tight-end of guidance, it will be paying the equivalent to
165bp over dollar-Libor.
HSBC has a dollar-denominated bond that trades at 164bp over
US Treasuries, which is equivalent to 135bp over dollar Libor.
CURRENCY PLAY DIMINISHED
"Seems like a high price to pay to be listed in London,"
said a rival banker. "Especially when the listing means nothing
given that this is traded over-the-counter - they could be
listed in Zimbabwe and it would not make a difference."
Another banker was equally dismissive about the significance
of the London listing. "HSBC issuing a Dim Sum in London? Yawn.
It says nothing more than the franchise talking itself."
He added: "Chinese money is coming [to London]. It hasn't
happened yet and they are trying to position themselves for
that. But it doesn't matter where you list."
Curiously, investors are not seeing the timing as
particularly compelling either. One Singapore-based hedge fund
manager said that the recent announcement by China that it was
doubling the range for the yuan to fluctuate to 1% increased the
potential for depreciation of the currency.
And many of the investors into Dim Sum bonds had been buying
them to ride the potential appreciation of the Chinese currency.
That is exactly the opposite of what the market is pricing in
now. Yuan non-deliverable forwards indicate the currency is on
course to depreciate to Rmb6.34/US dollar from the current
Rmb6.30/US dollar level.
"The wider band increased the volatility on the currency and
I am predicting it will not appreciate much more," said the
hedge fund manager. "And that makes the bond less attractive."
To make matters worse, many investors do not think the price
of the bonds is attractive either, even though it is cheaper
than HSBC's dollar debt. A quick look at recent deals explains
that feeling.
Just last Friday, Societe Generale priced a Rmb500m
three-year bond at 5%. To be sure, investors do perceive French
banks as riskier than HSBC. But 200bp is a lot of premium for
that perception, especially given that Societe Generale is rated
A1/A/A+, just one notch below HSBC's Aa2/AA-.
In spite of that, HSBC seemed well on course to get the deal
through the finish line. And when it does get the deal done, it
will be a watershed - even if a bit pricey. While plenty of
foreign companies and banks have tapped the offshore renminbi
market, so far none of the bonds were listed in London.
It will also establish HSBC as the go-to bank for
London-listed renminbi deals. That could be a profitable
position. As IFR has already reported, some of China's policy
banks including Agricultural Development Bank of China, China
Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China, have already
started looking at the possibility of doing Dim Sum in London as
a way to price larger deals and tap a wider investor base.