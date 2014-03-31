March 31 HSBC Holdings Plc said an
agreement to sell its banking business in Uruguay to Banco GNB
Sudameris had ended.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by market capitalisation, did
not give a reason for the agreement falling through, but said on
Monday that it was exploring alternative options for a sale of
the business.
HSBC struck a deal in 2012 to sell its operations in
Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million to Banco
GNB Sudameris.
The European bank has been quitting smaller markets and
businesses to cut costs and streamline operations.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)