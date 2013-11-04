LONDON Nov 4 HSBC said it had not
suspended any staff as part of an investigation into the
possible manipulation of currency markets by several banks.
"We haven't suspended anyone. It's at a very early stage and
the names we've been given so far don't work for us any more,"
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference
call.
HSBC become the latest major bank to confirm it is helping
with an investigation by regulators in several countries into a
number of firms, relating to trading in the $5.3 trillion a day
currency market. Several other banks have
suspended staff in relation to the probe, sources have said.