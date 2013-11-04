LONDON Nov 4 HSBC's profits rose 10
percent last quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, as
cost cuts helped offset a drop in investment banking revenues.
HSBC said on Monday it was cooperating with investigations
by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and several other
agencies in various countries into a number of firms, including
HSBC, relating to trading on the foreign exchange market. It
said the investigations were at an early stage.
HSBC reported an underlying pretax profit of $5.1 billion
for the three months to the end of September, up 10 percent from
a restated $4.6 billion last year, after excluding the impact of
changes in the value of its own debt. On a
statutory basis, profits jumped 30 percent from a year ago.