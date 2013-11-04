* Q3 profits up 10 pct to $5.1 bln on lower costs,
impairments
* CEO gives positive outlook, sees broadening recovery
* HSBC says has not suspended any traders in FX probe
* More provisions for conduct issues; regulatory uncertainty
* Shares up 2.8 pct
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 4 HSBC reported a 10 percent rise in
third quarter profits on Monday, helped by tighter cost control
and fewer losses from bad loans, and confirmed it was being
investigated as part of a global probe into currency market
trading manipulation.
Europe's largest bank said underlying pretax profit was $5.1
billion for the three months to Sept. 30 - up 30 percent on a
statutory basis - with strong Hong Kong and British markets
together accounting for more than half of earnings and
offsetting a fall in Latin American profits.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said he saw evidence of a
broadening recovery in which the U.S. should continue to grow,
albeit slowly, and the UK would outperform the eurozone.
"There are signs for optimism around. We've always been
confident China would have a soft landing ... which is
supportive for the rest of Asia-Pacific," he told a conference
call with reporters.
HSBC said it was cooperating with Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority, which is leading an investigation
into the $5.3-trillion-a-day foreign exchange market that has
spread to include regulators in the United States, Asia and
Switzerland. Traders from some of the world's top banks,
including Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan
have been suspended or put on leave.
HSBC, which has vowed to instill a more responsible
corporate culture after it was fined a record $1.9 billion last
year for lax anti-money laundering compliance, said it had not
suspended or fired any staff, after being contacted in October.
"We haven't suspended anyone. It's at a very early stage and
the names we've been given so far don't work for us any more,"
Gulliver said.
HSBC warned of more regulatory uncertainty and set aside
more money for potential settlements or compensation.
It made an extra provision in its private bank to cover a
U.S. investigation into U.S. citizens with bank accounts in
Switzerland. Gulliver said agreements with other banks had set a
precedent on the scale of settlement, so HSBC topped up a
provision made in August. It declined to specify how much it had
set aside.
HSBC took another $428 million charge last quarter to cover
costs of compensation in Britain - broadly split between
expected redress for insurance mis-selling, mis-sold interest
rate hedging products, and for UK wealth management customers.
The latter relates to how products were sold in the past to
wealthy Britons and follows a critical review by the UK
regulator last year. Most of the $149 million put aside for that
will cover the cost of a review into past practice that begins
next year.
CHEERY OUTLOOK
Despite the mushrooming FX probe, with its echoes of the
recent interest rate fixing scandal, investors focused on HSBC's
improved quarterly performance and growth prospects.
HSBC shares rose 2.8 percent to an 8-week high of 707.3
pence by 1330 GMT, helping keep the European banking index
in positive territory after a call for higher capital
requirements by the Swiss finance minister hit UBS and
Credit Suisse.
"We feel some of the biggest news is the outlook statement.
HSBC is traditionally the most dour of all the banks and here
they allude to 'reasons for optimism', 'a broadening recovery'
and even state 'China is stabilising'. This is very strong from
HSBC," said Alex Potter, analyst at Mirabaud Securities.
The rise in HSBC's profits, in line with analysts'
forecasts, was underpinned by a 4 percent dip in losses from bad
loans and a $700 million fall in operating expenses to $9.6
billion, although that was mainly due to the absence of one-off
items last year..
Underlying costs were up on the year due to investments,
wage inflation and regulatory costs. Revenues were flat.
Gulliver said he had pushed through $4.5 billion of
annualised cost savings since 2011, allowing HSBC to absorb
significantly higher compliance costs, with more than 2,800
compliance staff added.
HSBC said its capital position improved and its common
equity Tier one ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was
10.6 percent under tough new rules. But it said the regulatory
landscape was uncertain.
"There are a number of unclarified points, which probably
collectively mean that the capital ratio we will be holding will
be slightly higher than we thought two or three years ago,"
Gulliver said.
"But it's not a significant raising of the bar...it isn't
the same as saying we're heading for a Swiss finish," he said,
referring to tough Swiss rules that will require banks there to
hold significantly higher levels of capital.
Plans by Britain's financial watchdog are still under
consultation, but could require banks to hold core capital of 12
percent or more, analysts said.