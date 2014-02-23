* HSBC releases 2013 results at 0815 GMT on Monday
* Pretax profit seen rising 18 pct to $24.3 bln as costs
fall
* Challenge for CEO Gulliver is to increase revenue-analysts
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 23 HSBC's profits are
expected to rise by almost a fifth to $24 billion for 2013 as it
benefits from a cost-cutting drive that spans managing its
documents more efficiently to telling staff to use business
class air travel less.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has sold or closed 60
businesses, axed 40,000 jobs and taken a knife to costs since
taking over three years ago, and last year's operating costs are
expected to tumble $5 billion from 2012 and lift profits.
Analysts expect Gulliver to keep a tight rein on costs and
said his bigger challenge is to increase revenue at Europe's
biggest bank by market value.
Economic growth in Asia has slowed and HSBC has lost income
after offloading its U.S. credit cards business and half of its
U.S. branch network, and selling its stake in Chinese insurer
Ping An, and Gulliver needs to show how to replace that.
He said in November economic growth in Hong Kong and Britain
should underpin its two core markets this year and he was
confident China and the rest of Asia-Pacific will grow.
Analysts said any improvement in revenue prospects would go
down well with prospective investors, especially many
institutions in Britain who will soon get a flood of cash from
the $84 billion sale of mobile phone firm Vodafone's
stake in Verizon Wireless.
"Some evidence of revenue momentum and capital accretion may
be met with a surprisingly robust increase in investor interest,
particularly given the imminent receipt of substantial volumes
of cash by Vodafone shareholders," said Deutsche Bank analyst
Jason Napier.
HSBC's revenues last year are expected to be down about $2
billion from 2012 to $66.4 billion, reflecting the lost income
from disposed businesses, weakness in some emerging market
currencies, and lower investment banking revenue. Revenues are
currently forecast to grow by less than 1 percent this year.
HSBC, which has long been one of the world's best
capitalised banks, has also come under pressure to show it can
build capital to meet tougher global rules and UK regulatory
demands, which analysts said had seen it take a cautious
approach to dividends to preserve cash.
HSBC's 2013 pretax profit is expected to come in at $24.3
billion, according to the average of 27 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters, which would be up 18 percent from 2012 and mean
a $5.7 billion profit in the fourth quarter.
Its investment bank's income is expected to dip in the
fourth quarter due to weakness in fixed-income revenues, after
its rivals reported a 12 percent drop in fixed-income revenues
during the period on average. HSBC may have gained some market
share due to its strength in foreign exchange, analysts said.
Its operating costs are expected to fall to $37.9 billion in
2013 from $42.9 billion, largely thanks to the cost cuts, lower
losses from bad loans, lower litigation and mis-selling charges
and reduced restructuring costs compared with 2012.
Gulliver had cut annualised costs by $4.5 billion by the end
of September, although much of that has been absorbed by higher
compliance costs.
HSBC, like many of its rivals, continues to face more costs
to tidy up past mis-selling. It is also one of several banks
that has said it is cooperating with authorities investigating
foreign exchange trading and has set aside more money for other
potential settlements.
