LONDON Feb 24 HSBC may end up paying
as much as $600 million to compensate customers in Brazil who
lost savings a quarter of a century ago, another in a long list
of possible payouts that banks face for past transgressions.
Thousands of Brazilian savers have taken legal action
against local banks, including HSBC's unit, alleging they were
short-changed when hyperinflation led the government to peg
rates paid on savings to a number of indexes. Brazil's Supreme
Court began reviewing the case in November.
HSBC said if the ruling goes against banks it could lose
anywhere from "a relatively insignificant amount to an amount up
to $600 million." It called the top of that range "unlikely".
The case adds to the legal headaches for HSBC and other
western banks. Allegations against them range from manipulation
of foreign exchange trading to mis-selling of UK insurance
policies. When HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, reported 2013
results on Monday, it said it had set aside almost $2 billion
for legal proceedings.
HSBC has vowed to instill a more responsible corporate
culture after it was fined $1.9 billion in 2012 for lax
anti-money-laundering compliance. Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver says he is trying to improve systems, compliance and
culture across the bank, but he has warned change will take
time.
Legal proceedings and regulatory matters ran to nine pages
in the bank's annual report, released on Monday. HSBC said the
outcome of many of the items is far from certain, but it warns
some could be costly.
HSBC said it had set aside $1.8 billion in provisions for
legal proceedings at the end of December, up from $1.7 billion a
year before, and $2.4 billion related to compensating customers.
But the bank said it may face damages of as much as $3.5
billion related to lending practices of Household, the U.S.
consumer-finance business it bought in 2002. The bank had said
previously that damages might reach $2.7 billion.
A probe by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency over
allegations it mis-sold mortgage-backed bonds during the housing
bubble could lead to damages of as much as $1.6 billion. Several
other banks, including UBS, have reached hefty
settlements.
HSBC also said it was co-operating with authorities in
various countries who were investigating Libor benchmark
interest rates, foreign exchange trading and tax reporting
requirements of U.S. clients.
HSBC on Monday set aside another $395 million to compensate
UK customers who were mis-sold loan insurance or companies that
were mis-sold interest rate hedging products. It reported a 2013
pretax profit of $22.6 billion, up 9 percent on the year but
falling short of analysts' expectations.