(Corrects typo in first paragraph)
By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White
LONDON May 16 HSBC, Europe's largest
bank, was to begin laying off 850 information technology workers
in Britain on Monday, the first big tranche of redundancies
under a restructuring plan that will eliminate 8,000 British
jobs by the end of next year.
Most of the staff affected were being informed about the
cuts on Monday, according to sources who asked not to be
identified because they were not authorised to discuss the plans
publicly.
The employees are based in London, Sheffield, Leeds and
Birmingham and all the jobs will disappear by the end of this
year, the sources said.
HSBC declined to comment.
The bank unveiled its three-year restructuring plan last
year, designed to pare back its sprawling global network by
shutting underperforming businesses to improve earnings hurt by
high compliance costs, fines and low interest rates.
The restructuring will eventually eliminate one job in five
around the world and around a sixth of jobs in Britain.
When the restructuring plan was announced, Chief Executive
Officer Stuart Gulliver said most of the job losses in Britain
would come from employees leaving on their own accord.
HSBC has 47,000 UK workers at the end of December, according
to its most recent annual report. More cuts are expected over
the coming months as the bank continues to consolidate IT and
back office operations, the sources said.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, additional reporting by
Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise and Peter Graff)